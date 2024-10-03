Grand Dasara Festivities Begin In Mysuru With Traditional Fervor For Nada Habba

The much-awaited grand 10-day Dasara celebrations have officially begun in Mysuru, starting with an inauguration with traditional rituals. This year esteemed writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah had the honor of launching the festivities, emphasizing the importance of this event, which is observed throughout the state as 'Nada Habba’.
Dasara, also called 'Sharan Navaratri,' celebrates Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. This year, the celebrations are expected to be bigger and better, presenting royal traditions and the state's vibrant culture. The inauguration took place at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills, where Nagarajaiah offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, while Vedic hymns were chanted.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and other officials joined Nagarajaiah in offering prayers to the goddess. The presence of these figures highlighted the importance of this festival across the state, as it is celebrated with much enthusiasm.
This 10-day event will feature a variety of cultural performances, with about 6,500 artists from across Karnataka participating. The streets and buildings of Mysuru, especially the palace, will be beautifully lit up, adding to the festive spirit. Events like the food mela, flower show, and various cultural programs, including women’s, farmers’, and children’s Dasara, will be held at different venues.
A major highlight of the celebrations will be the performances by renowned artists at the illuminated Ambavilasa Palace. The palace will also host the prestigious State Sangeetha Vidwan Award ceremony.
'Jumboo Savari’, the famous Dasara procession will take place on Vijayadashmi , the last day of the festival with the main attraction being the procession of elephants. Abhimanyu, an elephant who has carried the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah since 2020, is set to perform this duty once again. The procession will cover a 6-kilometer route through the city, starting from the Mysuru Palace and ending at Banni Mantapa. The elephants will be trained to handle the crowds and noise of firecrackers.
Additionally, cultural tableaus, the Torch Light Parade, and many other events will make Mysuru a lively city during the festival. However, there will be no air show this year, according to the district administration.
Dasara celebrations will also take place in homes across Mysuru, where families will observe traditions like doll arrangements (Gombe Habba), Saraswati Pooja, and Durga Pooja. The Mysuru royal family will continue its age-old traditions, with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducting a private durbar at the palace. The festival dates back to the reign of the Vijayanagar Empire and was first celebrated in Mysuru by King Raja Wadiyar I in 1610. Though it became a private event for the royal family after 1971, it was revived as a public celebration in 1975, continuing the grand tradition.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)