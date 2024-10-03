Grand Dasara Festivities Begin In Mysuru With Traditional Fervor For Nada Habba

'Jumboo Savari’, the famous Dasara procession will take place on Vijayadashmi , the last day of the festival with the main attraction being the procession of elephants. Abhimanyu, an elephant who has carried the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah since 2020, is set to perform this duty once again. The procession will cover a 6-kilometer route through the city, starting from the Mysuru Palace and ending at Banni Mantapa. The elephants will be trained to handle the crowds and noise of firecrackers.