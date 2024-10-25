Blogs

Govt Launches Localized Weather Forecast Service For Gram Panchayats

India introduces localized weather forecasts for gram panchayats to boost rural disaster preparedness, developed with IMD for accessible weather insights.

Representational Image
The Indian government has launched a localized weather forecast service to deliver daily five-day forecasts directly to gram panchayats nationwide, in the hope of enhancing disaster management preparedness in rural areas. On October 24, this service was introduced by Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan Singh) which was developed in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It seeks to make essential weather information more accessible to rural communities. Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S P Singh Baghel were also present at the event, where Singh emphasized this initiative as a “milestone” that could help reduce damages caused by extreme weather.

Putting light on the challenges faced by India’s predominantly agrarian population, Lalan Singh pointed out that 66% of people in India depend on agriculture, making them specifically vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. He further mentioned that unpredictable weather has impacted rural livelihoods, often turning agriculture into a risk-oriented occupation. With this localized weather forecasting service, gram panchayats will receive timely updates, potentially mitigating damage to lives, crops, and property, especially during extreme events.

Jitendra Singh emphasized the collaboration with IMD as a significant step in delivering critical weather information to rural India. Although the IMD has made weather information available across various platforms, this new service ensures rural communities receive specific, actionable updates promptly. Singh added that forecasts allow villagers to prepare in advance, reducing the potential loss of life and damage from natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

One of the service’s unique aspects is its extensive use of digital platforms and messaging channels to disseminate updates. Over 18,000 WhatsApp groups have been set up to relay information quickly and directly to gram panchayats, particularly benefiting farmers in remote areas. The service also enables gram panchayats to access hourly weather forecasts, helping them make informed decisions. Additional digital tools, such as the e-GramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat app, and Gram Manchitra, will further support these updates, while SMS alerts will notify panchayat representatives about severe weather conditions, facilitating rapid response measures to safeguard lives and property.

This initiative marks the first time India has offered localized weather forecasts at the gram panchayat level, supported by IMD’s expanded sensor network. The Panchayati Raj Ministry’s partnership with the IMD aims to build climate-resilient communities at the grassroots, equipping them with tools to better respond to the challenges posed by a changing climate. This service not only supports disaster preparedness but also represents a step forward in the government’s broader agenda of sustainable rural development. By making real-time weather data accessible, the service empowers rural India to respond effectively to climate risks, aligning with the goal of fostering resilience in vulnerable communities.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

