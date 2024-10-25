Govt Launches Localized Weather Forecast Service For Gram Panchayats

This initiative marks the first time India has offered localized weather forecasts at the gram panchayat level, supported by IMD’s expanded sensor network. The Panchayati Raj Ministry’s partnership with the IMD aims to build climate-resilient communities at the grassroots, equipping them with tools to better respond to the challenges posed by a changing climate. This service not only supports disaster preparedness but also represents a step forward in the government’s broader agenda of sustainable rural development. By making real-time weather data accessible, the service empowers rural India to respond effectively to climate risks, aligning with the goal of fostering resilience in vulnerable communities.