EV Adoption, Led By China, Poised To Disrupt Global Oil Market: IEA Report

The IEA report also highlighted that the expansion of clean energy, particularly wind and solar power, alongside growing EV adoption, will lead to a peak in global demand for coal, oil, and gas within the decade. This, in turn, is expected to bring global carbon emissions to their highest point before they start to decline. Still, the agency warns that the world is not on track to meet its net-zero targets. The report notes, "The world is still a long way from a trajectory aligned with its net-zero goals."