Most notably, the Kashmir skull "thickened, forward-projecting crest at the skull roof" that is commonly found in other specimens from India. Instead, it exhibited distinct characteristics similar to a skull that was recovered in Turkmenistan during the 1950s, which had been classified as a separate species known as Palaeoloxodon turkmenicus. This Turkmen skull shared several anatomical features with the European species Palaeoloxodon antiquus, which is also known for its impressive size. However, it was once regarded as an outlier in the classification due to its absence of a prominent crest. The unique features of the Kashmir skull highlight the possibility of greater variation within the Palaeoloxodon lineage than previously understood, indicating a more complex evolutionary narrative for straight-tusked elephants across different regions.