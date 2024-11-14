Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: Severe Pollution Levels And Response Plans

Delhi has recently registered its worst air quality for this season, with the city hitting the “severe” category in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the first time. The capital's AQI spiked to a hazardous level of 418, up from 334 the previous day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) attributed this surge to “unprecedentedly dense” fog, which has trapped pollutants in the atmosphere. Currently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is monitoring the situation but has yet to impose stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Authorities have warned, however, that restrictions could be imposed if air quality does not improve.