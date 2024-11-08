Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For November 9-12

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for November 9-12, implementing traffic restrictions and recommending alternative routes for two major events: the Run for Inclusion by Special Olympics Bharat and the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship cycling event. These arrangements aim to ensure both events proceed smoothly while minimizing commuter inconvenience.
Run for Inclusion on Saturday, November 9
On Saturday, November 9, the Special Olympics Bharat will hold the Run for Inclusion from 7 to 10 a.m. This event promotes unity by encouraging participation from people with and without intellectual disabilities, drawing an estimated 10,000 participants.
The route begins at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club and moves through Vinay Marg, Niti Marg, and Satya Marg, before returning to the Officers' Club. In light of this, certain traffic restrictions will be in place. Specifically, Panchsheel Marg towards the Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout will be closed to vehicles. However, routes such as Satya Marg towards the Niti Marg-Satya Marg roundabout and Africa Avenue Marg towards Yaswant Palace will remain open for essential traffic.
To help alleviate congestion, the Delhi Police advises commuters to use Kautilya Marg and Shanti Path as alternative routes. These recommended detours aim to support traffic flow and reduce potential delays for those traveling through the affected areas.
Cycling Events for the Police Athletic Cluster Championship from November 9 to 12
From Saturday through Tuesday, the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship will host cycling events at Rohini Sector-29. This championship gathers police personnel from across India for competitive sports, and a large turnout is expected in Rohini, which may impact traffic on local roads.
To manage this increased traffic, certain roads in the Rohini area will be designated as no-parking zones. Tughlak Road, from Khera Kurd Cut to the CNG pump near Rohini Sector-27, and BR Ambedkar Marg, from Mahadev Chowk to the T-Point on Tughlak Road, will be closed to parked vehicles. Unauthorized vehicles found in these restricted areas will be towed.
Moreover, several connecting roads will experience blockages. These include Utsav Marg connecting to BR Ambedkar Marg, Khera Khurd Road leading to Tughlak Road, and certain sections of Tughlak Road near the CNG pump in Sector-27. Key traffic diversions will be enforced at points including Mahadev Chowk, Khera Khurd Yamuna Canal, Khera Kalan Yamuna Canal, and Tughlak Road in Rohini Sector-27.
The Delhi Police recommends that commuters avoid these areas during the events and opt for alternative routes where possible. By issuing this advisory, the Delhi Police aims to ensure road safety and minimize disruption to daily routines in the city.
