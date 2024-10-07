Casualties And Destruction: The Heavy Toll Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict, sparked by the deadly Hamas attack on October 7, has left an unimaginable trail of destruction and death. Over the past year, Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has claimed nearly 40 thousand lives and caused widespread devastation across the densely populated enclave. Have a look at the staggering human and material costs of the war, based on data from the Israeli government, Gaza’s Health Ministry, and UN agencies.
The October 7 Attack
On the fateful day of October 7th 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, leading to significant casualties and a hostage crisis.
Number of people killed in Israel: Around 1,200
Hostages taken into Gaza: 251
Living hostages in Gaza: 66, including 2 held before October 7
Captives believed dead in Gaza: 35, including 2 from before October 7
Simplified Timeline of Key Events
Hamas Launches Attack: Hamas initiated a surprise assault on Israel, involving rocket attacks and ground raids.
Thousands of Rockets Fired: Over 2,000 rockets were launched from Gaza, hitting various Israeli cities and causing widespread destruction and casualties.
Militant Infiltration: Hamas fighters crossed into Israel, targeting towns and communities near the Gaza border, attacking civilians.
Israel Declares State of War: Prime Minister Netanyahu declared a state of war, leading to large-scale military mobilization in response to the attack. The minister of defense issued a declaration of a special home front situation in the Gaza border region. At 6:00 p.m. that day, the minister for national security conveyed to the Israel police commissioner that he had declared a civil emergency event throughout the State of Israel, with the exception of the area within a radius of 80 kilometers (about 49.7 miles) from the Gaza Strip, in which a special home front situation had already been declared. At 8:00 p.m
Israeli Airstrikes: Israel launched intense airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, including military sites and weapons storage facilities.
High Casualty Count in Gaza: In Gaza, more than 41,000 people have been killed and 96,000 people have been wounded since Israel’s offensive began, the majority being civilians, according to local health authorities.
International Concerns: World leaders condemned the violence, urging both sides to show restraint, while expressing worry over the growing humanitarian crisis.
Casualties in the War
Since the attack, Israel has relentlessly struck Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas' infrastructure but at a grave cost to civilians.
Palestinians killed in Gaza: Over 41,000
Palestinians wounded: Over 96,000
Militants killed (as per Israeli military claims): Over 17,000
Israeli soldiers killed: Over 720
Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel: Over 9,500
Displacement on a Massive Scale
Both Palestinians and Israelis have been uprooted from their homes due to the conflict, with Gaza’s population particularly hard-hit.
Palestinians displaced in Gaza: Around 1.9 million
Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced: Approximately 90%
Israelis displaced at the peak of attacks: Over 58,000
Current number of Israelis displaced from the south: Around 5,300
Percentage of Gaza under evacuation orders: Around 90%
Widespread Destruction in Gaza
The scale of damage to Gaza’s infrastructure is staggering, affecting nearly every aspect of daily life.
Structures damaged or destroyed: Over 120,000
Housing units affected: Over 215,000
Percentage of structures damaged or destroyed: 66%
Estimated damage in the war’s first three months: $18.5 billion
Gaza and West Bank GDP in 2022: $19.17 billion
Damage to Gaza’s Infrastructure
Gaza’s essential services have been crippled, with key facilities damaged or destroyed, leading to dire humanitarian conditions.
Primary roads damaged or destroyed: Over 92%
Health facilities damaged or destroyed: Over 84%
Water and sanitation facilities damaged or destroyed: 67%
Untreated sewage flowing into the sea daily: 60,000 cubic meters
Length of destroyed electrical grid: 510 kilometers (320 miles)
World Leaders Reactions
President Joe Biden released statements marking one year since the tragic October 7 attack in Israel, reflecting on the gravity of the anniversary and urging for a ceasefire and a resolution regarding the hostages.
Biden emphasized the ongoing efforts, saying, “We will not stop working to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, allows for a surge in humanitarian aid to ease the suffering on the ground, assures Israel’s security, and ends this war.” He added that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, security, and dignity.
Acknowledging the somber nature of the day, Biden also wrote, “On this solemn anniversary, let us bear witness to the unspeakable brutality of the October 7th attacks but also to the beauty of the lives that were stolen that day.”
The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the UNGA “In Gaza, not only are children dying, but also the United Nations system. The values the West claims to defend are dying, the truth is dying, and the hopes of humanity to live in a more just world are dying – one by one.”
The Iranian president said “Over the past year, the world has witnessed the true nature of the Israeli regime. It has witnessed how this regime carries out atrocities in Gaza; and in eleven months has murdered in cold blood over 41,000 innocent people—mostly women and children.”
The Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in immense human suffering and material destruction, with Gaza bearing the brunt of the devastation. The initial Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, resulted in significant casualties in Israel, but Israel's retaliatory strikes on Gaza have caused a far greater loss of life and widespread destruction. Over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed, and more than 96,000 have been wounded since the offensive began. Gaza’s infrastructure has been decimated, with over 120,000 structures damaged or destroyed, leaving nearly 90% of its population displaced. The war has crippled essential services, including healthcare, water, and electricity, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Ending the violence and addressing the root causes remain critical to achieving lasting stability in the region.