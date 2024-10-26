Astronomers Discover Complex Carbon Molecules In Space – Clues To Life’s Origins

What Are Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)?

The molecule found in space is called pyrene, which belongs to a group of compounds known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). PAHs are made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms arranged in ring structures, and they play a key role in theories about the development of carbon-based life. While PAHs have been seen in space before, pyrene is the largest one discovered so far, consisting of 26 atoms in its complex structure. This finding indicates that such complex molecules can survive the harsh conditions of space, even during the intense radiation that happens when stars are forming.