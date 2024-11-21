Blogs

Aerobic Fitness May Reduce Dementia Risk By 35%, Study Finds

Boosting aerobic fitness can lower dementia risk by 35%, even for those genetically predisposed, says new research.

Representational Image
Aerobic Fitness May Reduce Dementia Risk By 35%, Study Finds
Staying physically active could significantly lower the risk of dementia, even for those genetically predisposed to the condition. A recent study reveals that higher cardiorespiratory fitness—commonly known as aerobic fitness—can reduce the likelihood of developing dementia by up to 35%.

Aerobic fitness measures how effectively oxygen is delivered to muscles and organs during exercise. As we age, our muscles weaken, and the efficiency of the circulatory and respiratory systems declines. Activities like running, cycling, and other aerobic exercises can enhance this fitness level, potentially protecting brain health.

The study, conducted by researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, highlights that individuals with higher aerobic fitness not only showed better cognitive function but also experienced a significant delay in the onset of dementia—by up to 1.5 years.

“Our findings suggest that greater cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with improved cognitive function and a reduced risk of dementia. Notably, high fitness levels seem to offset the genetic risk of dementia by 35%,” the authors wrote in the study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The researchers propose that maintaining strong aerobic fitness could serve as an effective prevention strategy, even for individuals with a family history of dementia.

The study analyzed data from over 61,000 participants aged 39 to 70, who were free from dementia at the start of the research. The participants were divided into three groups based on their cardiorespiratory fitness levels. To measure fitness, a six-minute cycling test was conducted when the participants enrolled in the UK Biobank study between 2009 and 2010.

Over a 12-year follow-up period, 553 participants were diagnosed with dementia. Those with high aerobic fitness levels not only had a lower risk of developing the condition but also experienced a delay in its onset by about 18 months, compared to those with low fitness scores.

The findings underline the critical role of regular physical activity in promoting brain health and delaying age-related cognitive decline. Simple activities like aerobic exercises could make a profound difference, serving as a buffer against dementia for everyone, regardless of genetic predisposition.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed)

