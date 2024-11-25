The Wind Knocked | A Story

She hid herself with great care. Not in the cellar. The one that was under the cupboard. Beneath the trapdoor that looked like the rest of the floor. Nor the attic. With the skylight that led to a terrace. And on to a fire escape. In the forest. She hid. Where the green of her dress would merge. With the other greens. Suitably camouflaged. In her cocoon. She waited. Soon the wait slipped into sleep. The sleep into deep slumber. Anesthetised, she failed to see what was coming. The green of her birth would soon give way. Change. Like most things do. Into something else. Something that would give her body the most amazing colours. Aquamarine blue from the oceans. A tinge of the silver from a full moon. A dark purple stain. From fresh grapes before they too were changed into wine. The red and the brilliant yellow came from a painter’s brush. Gentle strokes on her wings. The wings themselves were like unfurled umbrellas. Stolen from peacocks. While they slept. Blue green blue green and gold. With orange tassels. From fresh tangerines. Soon. Very soon it would be time for her to wake up. Her hiding place no longer a place of safety. Having transformed into a thing of beauty. Fluttering her newly acquired wings she took tentative flight. The butterfly. Into the waiting net. Of the man who caught butterflies. And clipped their wings.