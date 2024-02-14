Songs Of Love And Longing

Longing for Sex

1281

Not wine

but it is sex that gives

sheer delight at thought

and such pleasure at sight.

1282

No, not even a little-millet pout –

total non-sulking is essential

when sexual desire overflows

and stands as tall as a palmyra.

1283

He does not care for me,

he does just as he pleases;

yet my eyes know no peace,

not having seen my man.

1284

Petulant, I went to pick

a fight, dear girlfriend –

but my heart forgot that,

and ran after him for sex.

1285

Like eyes that cannot see

a kohl-liner while it defines them,

I do not see my lover’s faults

when he is in front of me.

1286

When he is with me,

I see no faults at all.

When we are apart,

I see nothing but faults.

1287

Like those who dive, aware

they will be dragged away,

I learnt the futility of anger

by fighting with my lover.

1288

Like drink, that reduces

the drunk to objects

of ridicule, so does the

chest of this charmer.

1289

Softer than flowers

is making love...

Few obtain

its elegance.

1290

Her eyes held tears

as she sulked–we hugged,

trembling with desire;

her haste surpassed mine.