Zoe Saldana: Not Bringing Back 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Would Be Huge Loss For Marvel

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy'. It’s just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like (director) James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well," Saldana said on the "The Discourse" podcast.