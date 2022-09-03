Zeishan Quadri Breaks His Silence On Allegations Of Cheating And Death Threats

Zeishan Quadri finally broke his silence on the recent controversy with the media after Shalini Chaudhary had accused Quadri of fraud. She had also alleged that Quadri has been giving her death threats. The actor, writer and director Zieshan Quadri has given an official statement after Shalini Chaudhary’s accusation against him.

For the unversed, recently Shalini Chaudhary accused Zieshan Quadri of cheating and giving death threats to her in her recent media press conference.

Putting an end to all the allegations Zeishan Quadri has finally opened up to the media with his response. He denied the claims of the complainant calling it a publicity stunt. Zeishan Quadri has urged the government to take strict legal action against those who falsely accuse celebrities and spread false rumours for publicity without having any solid evidence.

The statement also clarified further how he has been falsely accused by Shalini Chaudhary and her sons for their bad behaviour and foul language and how they are taking advantage of his silence and gaining publicity using his name.