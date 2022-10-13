Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Zahrah S Khan Talks About Her Song ‘Kinna Sona’ From ‘Phone Bhoot’ Ft. Katrina Kaif, Calls It Her ‘Personal Favourite’

Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the song 'Kinna Sona' picturised on Katrina Kaif and sung by Zahrah, has released on October 13. 

Zahrah S Khan; stills from 'Kinna Sona' song in 'Phone Bhoot'
Zahrah S Khan; stills from 'Kinna Sona' song in 'Phone Bhoot' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 2:45 pm

Riding high on the humongous success of chartbusters including ‘Aafat’ (‘Liger’), ‘Nach Punjaban’ (‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’) and ‘Kusu Kusu’ (‘Satyameva Jayate 2’) amongst others, singer-actress Zahrah Khan is elated about the overwhelming response for her latest song ‘Kinna Sona’ from Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the song ‘Kinna Sona’ picturised on Katrina Kaif is crooned by the gorgeous singer, Zahrah, and has been hugely appreciated by the music buffs for her real voice texture, which suits Katrina on screen.

Interestingly, Zahrah has sung a few of her latest popular songs during the lockdown period. She tells us, “Most of my songs including ‘Aafat’, ‘Nach Punjaban’ and ‘Kinna Sona’ have been recorded during the lockdown. I have been the busiest in the lockdown because I was just dubbing back to back. It’s like the seeds were sown in 2020 and it all started booming in 2021! Even ‘Harfunn Maula’, which is my first playback release, was also recorded during the lockdown.”

Talking about her latest hit ‘Kinna Sona’, Zahra says, “I have recorded the song during lockdown around August or September 2020, and it’s one of my personal favourite songs as my voice texture is sounding raw and real”. 

Having made her stellar debut as a singer and actor opposite Arjun Kapoor in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Aurangzeb’, Zahrah’s chartbusters have been hugely appreciated by one and all.

Zahrah’s latest songs include ‘Kusu Kusu’, ‘Tenu Lehenga’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, ‘Tera Saath Ho’, ‘Nach Punjaban’, ‘Jaise Savan’, ‘Aafat and ‘Manchali’, which will be followed by her upcoming songs in films like ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Action Hero’.

