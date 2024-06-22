In a statement shared by YRF on their social media, the production house expressed their gratitude and thanked the judiciary. They spoke about Karsandas Mulji on whom the film is made and mentioned his contributions to society. They wrote, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of ‘Maharaj’, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav stood for righteousness, protected women, and safeguarded his community and faith. ‘Maharaj’ is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history.”