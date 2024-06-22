Ahead of its release, Junaid Khan’s debut film – ‘Maharaj’ - had found itself in a soup. The Gujarat High Court had ordered a stay on the release of the film. After a long-drawn procedure, the court finally lifted the stay and mentioned that the movie was not made to hurt the sentiments of any community. Amidst this win, YRF has released a statement.
In a statement shared by YRF on their social media, the production house expressed their gratitude and thanked the judiciary. They spoke about Karsandas Mulji on whom the film is made and mentioned his contributions to society. They wrote, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of ‘Maharaj’, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav stood for righteousness, protected women, and safeguarded his community and faith. ‘Maharaj’ is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history.”
Take a look at the statement shared by YRF here.
The statement further mentioned how YRF has never created films that hurt any community. They continued, “Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen. Hope you watch ‘Maharaj’ and join us in saluting Karsandas. Thank You.”
The statement has fetched over 5K likes. The film was slated to release on June 13, but the court barred its release. The court took this decision after the members of a sect argued that the film could hurt the sentiments of the Vaishnav community. Starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari Wagh, ‘Maharaj’ is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.