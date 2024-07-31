'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani has turned a year older today, July 31. She has been showered with birthday wishes from her friends, family, fans and well-wishers on social media. To mark the special occasion of his wife, Sidharth Malhotra penned a heartfelt birthday note alongside a pic of Kiara.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a picture of Kiara where she can be seen posing with lots of balloons. The birthday girl was seen in a white dress. She was all smiles as she posed for the pic.
Sidharth captioned the pic, ''Happy Birthday Love , the pic says it all.You’re the kindest soul I know , Here is to many more memories together (sic)''.
Here's Sidharth Malhotra's birthday wish for Kiara Advani.
On Sidharth's birthday this year, Kiara also wished him with a romantic post. She shared a video that showed Sidharth's cute birthday cake, featuring a fondant cutout of the actor dressed in a tux. She also shared a snap kissing him and wrote, ''Happy Birthday love''.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at a destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Earlier, during an episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8', Kiara recalled how Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. She said, "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents''.
On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara starred together in 2021 film 'Shershaah' which was a blockbuster. Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Shankar's 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan and 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.