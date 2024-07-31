'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra

Earlier, during an episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8', Kiara recalled how Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. She said, "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents''.