You Will Be Missed: Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Tribute to 'Koi Mil Gaya' Co-Star Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Actor Hrithik Roshan remembers his 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who died on Thursday morning days after a cardiac arrest. The 'Kites' star says that he had the pleasure to work with a senior actor like him. "Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP (folded hands emoji)," he posted on his Instagram handle.

Chaturvedi, who has been in the entertainment industry for decades now, breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment on August 3. Mithilesh's demise comes shortly after he suffered a heart attack and shifted base to his hometown to recover. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.

Mithilesh is best known for starring in films such as 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Ready', and 'Asoka', among others. He was also seen in TV shows such as 'Patiala Babes' and web shows like 'Scam' where he played Ram Jethmalani. His last film was 'Gulabo Sitabo' with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from Hrithik, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also paid tribute to the late actor. "RIP Mithilesh ji". Mehta worked with the late actor on 'Scam 1992' in which he played the memorable role of veteran jurist and former union minister Ram Jethmalani in the 2020 hit SonyLIV series, headlined by Pratik Gandhi.

'Ready' director Anees Bazmee too said that was difficult for him to process the actor's death. "Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai (brother)," he wrote on Twitter.

'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait also remembered him and wrote, "The lovely #MithileshChaturvedi a treasured co-actor."