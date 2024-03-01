Yoga And Wellness Brand 'WiseLife' Bags Rs 1.2 Cr Deal On 'Shark Tank India 3'

Talking about the idea behind the business, Prateek said: “Sharks, like lakhs of youngsters, I, too, had made work my life. I would work over 50 hours a week and be under constant stress. I finally realised that life could not go on like this. After all, health is wealth. So, I finally started doing yoga. I ordered a few yoga mats online then I faced problems like the mats not unfolding properly, slipping while doing asanas due to no proper grip, and my elbows and knees were pained because of no proper cushioning.”