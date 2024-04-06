‘Yodha’ Actor Vishal Sudarshanwar On World Health Day: It’s Crucial To Recognise That True Health Begins In The Kitchen Rather Than The Fitness Center

Speaking of a few fitness and health tips, he says, “Prioritizing Yoga, healthy eating habits, and ensuring consistent exercise. Yoga has been a cornerstone of my routine for many years, providing both physical and mental benefits. I’ve always been inclined towards sports and prefer working out in nature rather than in closed fitness centers. I believe that dedicating at least an hour to exercise daily is crucial for overall well-being. However, if time is limited, even 15-30 minutes of Yoga and Meditation can work wonders. For me, starting the day with Yoga and meditation is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and it’s something I never skip.”