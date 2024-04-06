‘Yodha’ Actor Vishal Sudarshanwar On World Health Day: It’s Crucial To Recognise That True Health Begins In The Kitchen Rather Than The Fitness Center

‘Yodha’ actor Vishal Sudarshanwar says health should always take the first priority in anyone’s life. Sharing his thoughts on World Health Day, which is observed on April 7 every year, he stressed that one should be careful of the food they consume first and then focus on gymming.
Talking of the same he says, “सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः, सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः।Health, undoubtedly, occupies the topmost priority in everyone’s life. However, despite its paramount importance, the discourse surrounding health often remains confined to mere discussions, failing to translate into concrete actions. Even when individuals embark on health-related endeavors, they frequently struggle to sustain them beyond a few days. This phenomenon underscores the inherent challenges associated with cultivating healthy habits and maintaining them over time.”
“In my opinion, the key lies in understanding the power of habits and their role in shaping our health outcomes. As elucidated in my favorite book ‘Atomic Habits’, it’s the small, consistent actions we take each day that ultimately determine our overall well-being. By focusing on incremental improvements and establishing sustainable routines, we can overcome the tendency to revert to unhealthy behaviors. Moreover, it’s crucial to recognize that true health begins in the kitchen rather than the fitness center. Adopting a nutritious diet of whole foods and maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle are fundamental pillars of optimal health,” he adds.
He also pointed out that people should realise the impact of good health in their lives. He adds, “If you’re healthy and alive, you can work wonders. Let us strive to prioritize our health and commit to cultivating habits that promote vitality, longevity, and overall wellness.”
Vishal even stressed that people who follow a strict diet should consider having a nutritional diet. “While discipline is important, overdoing it can have adverse effects on both physical and mental health. You must know your body. Listen to your body, as it tells you everything about your foods. Remember, there is a saying that short-term benefits can be harmful in the long term,” he says.
“Fancy and unhealthy fitness trends may provide immediate benefits, but they can be harmful in the long run. It’s essential to avoid the allure of instant fitness and focus on sustainable practices. Good health requires hard work and discipline; there are no shortcuts to achieving it. Strive for a balanced approach that nourishes both body and mind for long-term well-being,” he adds.
Speaking of a few fitness and health tips, he says, “Prioritizing Yoga, healthy eating habits, and ensuring consistent exercise. Yoga has been a cornerstone of my routine for many years, providing both physical and mental benefits. I’ve always been inclined towards sports and prefer working out in nature rather than in closed fitness centers. I believe that dedicating at least an hour to exercise daily is crucial for overall well-being. However, if time is limited, even 15-30 minutes of Yoga and Meditation can work wonders. For me, starting the day with Yoga and meditation is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and it’s something I never skip.”
Vishal Sudarshanwar is not one to fear ageing because for him health and his overall well-being comes first.
“As an actor, looking younger is sometimes a professional requirement, but I believe in achieving it the hard and healthy way. It’s essential to understand that good health is a continuous process that cannot be achieved instantly. I suggest people avoid shortcuts to look younger and instead focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By taking care of your kitchen, keeping it healthy, practicing Yoga, and incorporating daily exercise, one cannot only improve their health but also maintain a youthful appearance naturally,” he concludes.