Yash Wrote Most of ‘KFG: Chapter 2’ Dialogues: Director Prashanth Neel

The trailer of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ continues to trend on the internet and has been appreciated for its dialogues. Director Prashanth Neel has now revealed that actor Yash has written most of his dialogues for the blockbuster KGF films and the same has happened in this film as well. Neel was talking at the trailer launch of the film.

While the trailer has been appreciated, Yash’s dialogues have become famous, so much so that there are memes on them now. Out of all the dialogues showcased in the trailer, his ‘violence’ dialogue seemed to have been loved by the audience the most and has been trending on social media ever since the trailer launch.

Besides the dialogues, fans are also loving the cinematography and the distinct characterisation in the film, which is evident from its trailer. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s performances have also been praised to no end.

According to a report by India TV News, the trailer launch, which was held recently in Bengaluru, was a massive success. At the event, members of the cast shared their experiences of shooting the film. The trailer also seems to have broken records when it comes to viewership. It got over 109 million views within the first 24 hours.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is slated to hit screens on April 14 worldwide. It will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. In the North-Indian markets, the film will be presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel is known for its super hits like ‘Dil Chahata Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

The film will clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s ‘Beast’ at the Box office. The film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars actress Pooja Hegde.