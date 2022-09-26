World Environmental Health Day: Celebs Talk About Things That Need To Be Changed To Preserve Nature

On September 26, World Environmental Health Day is celebrated by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) Council. From saving water to keeping their surroundings clean, this World Environmental Health Day, celebrities share different ways to help the environment.

Suhani Dhanki

We need to try towards a conscious society and conscious living. We need to be very thoughtful of things that we use on a daily basis and see where we can cut off waste because the environment doesn't need more pollutants. So if we can be conscious in our Living and try every day to cut odd daily waste then I really think it's a really good task and a good contribution towards saving the environment.

Mrunal Jain

As a society, we must begin to control ourselves. My family and I have started to separate our dry and wet garbage as part of our everyday routine. Also to never waste water, whether brushing our teeth or having a shower, we try to use water only when it is necessary and not merely waste it or leave the faucets open. Also along with that we also make an effort to use plastic as little as possible. These are the things that we consistently do, and although they are very small, they can have a big impact.

Chaitannya Choudhry

I agree that if you don't go back to nature, you won't be able to lead a healthy life. All those things that we used to do earlier, like during our grandparents' time, if we start following them now, then we will surely be able to make a change in our lifestyle and thus change the environment. There are small things like avoiding using plastic and aluminum and changing to steel and iron utensils that can make a big difference. Saving water is another thing that I do. These are some of the few things that we can do on an individual level and they can make a bigger difference than one can imagine.

Shehzad Shaikh

The environment is by far the most important problem that we as a world need to resolve. Climate change and global warming have changed so much and we're already en route to being dangerous. I believe it's every person's responsibility to, in their own way, take small steps to save the world. Think about water usage, and electricity uses. Natural environments for the animals and so on.

Sumit Khetan

Avoid cutting trees and whenever possible, try to plant new ones. Everyone would benefit more from having more greenery, thus this needs to be taken care of. Additionally, we should segregate our dry and wet waste, and we must do this carefully. Instead of using plastic bags, we could switch to cloth or jute bags. Individual contributions would undoubtedly make a difference.

Shehzada Dhami

Deforestation, global warming, pollution, and other issues that affect nature today are the cause of numerous changes. Furthermore, if we keep exploiting the resources, there won't be any left in the future. Here are some actions you may take as part of your small effort to help protect natural resources. Aware people how important it is to protect the environment and natural resources. I make it a habit in my daily life to follow the 3 R's: reduce waste, reuse, and recycle resources and products. And I think the change begins at home.