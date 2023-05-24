Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

World Brother's Day – 4 Times Pooja Hegde And Her Brother Rishabh Hegde Gave Us The Ultimate Sibling Goals

Home Art & Entertainment

World Brother's Day – 4 Times Pooja Hegde And Her Brother Rishabh Hegde Gave Us The Ultimate Sibling Goals

As people from all across the globe celebrate World Brother's Day, let’s have a look at the few times when Pooja Hegde and her brother Rishabh Hegde have always given their fans adorable sibling goals.

Pooja Hegde And Rishabh Hegde
Pooja Hegde And Rishabh Hegde Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 5:40 pm

Pooja Hegde has always experimented with her roles and stood out in them even with superstars in the frame. A big reason for this success she credits to her family. Hegde has always maintained a close bond with her family members and has always ensured she goes out of the way for them. She always has maintained that her brother is her biggest supporter and critic and that he has always been proud of her achievements.

Today on the occasion of World Brother’s Day here are a few times when Pooja Hegde and Rishabh Hegde have given us the ultimate Sibling Goals:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Related stories

Karishma Tanna On Her Television Background: It Is Unfortunate When A TV Actor Is Stereotyped

Pooja Hegde: What Has Changed Now Is That The Language Isn’t A Barrier For Anyone To Watch Content

Pooja Hegde On ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’: When You Do A Salman Khan Film You Know That It’s Going To Be Watched By Everyone

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in #SSMB28 soon. Her last project ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opposite Salman Khan released on Eid and went on to do considerable business at the box-office. However, it couldn’t shatter records like previous Salman Khan films. The film is set to release on OTT this Friday and is hoping to at least garner an audience on the digital platform.

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pooja Hegde Brother Rishabh Hegde Salman Khan Mahesh Babu Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan World Brother's Day
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool