World Brother’s Day: Celebrate Sibling Bonding With Armaan Malik And Amaal Mallik's Musical Masterpieces

May 24 is celebrated as World Brother's Day. A special occasion to honour the bond between siblings and celebrate the love and support they provide. It is marked as a tribute to the cherished role of brothers in our lives. And what better way to celebrate this day than by delving into the melodious world of Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik, two incredibly talented brothers who have enthralled us with their musical masterpieces over the years?

Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik’s soulful collaborations have touched the hearts of listeners everywhere, making them the perfect choice to enhance the joy of these special days. From the touching melodies of ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ to the energetic anthems of ‘Besabriyaan’, their musical partnership has resonated with fans of all ages.

Together, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have crafted an impressive collection of songs, showcasing their exceptional talent. Let's have a look at some of the best collaborations of this duo:

‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’

‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ is a heartfelt and soul-stirring song that was composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by Armaan Malik. this track became an instant hit and touched the hearts of millions with its beautiful lyrics and emotional melody. The lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, beautifully express the complexities of unrequited love and the yearning to be with someone despite uncertain circumstances. This a perfect example of the best brother duos to listen to if you want to get lost in the melody.

‘Besabriyaan’

‘Besabriyaan’ is a melodic song with a catchy tune and a memorable hook that captivate the audience. Written by Manoj Muntashir, this beautiful song conveys never-ending enthusiasm, and Armaan Malik's vocals, along with Amaal's composition, make it even more memorable. It is one of the most famous songs from the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

‘Chale Aana’

In the movie ‘De De Pyaar De’, this song showcases the blossoming love between the main characters. Armaan Malik lends his soulful voice to this track, while Amaal Mallik's composition and Kunaal Vermaa's lyrics beautifully depict the romantic memories shared between the couple. "Chale Aana" is a heart-wrenching ballad that strikes a chord with the listeners, capturing the emotions of separation and hope. The music is filled with melancholic melodies and heartfelt vocals, creating an emotional atmosphere.

‘Jab Tak’

This song, featured in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, portrays the beautiful love journey of M.S. Dhoni and his wife, showcasing how they fell in love and got married. Sung and composed by Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik, respectively, the lyrics and vocals perfectly capture the essence of their love story.

‘Sab Tera’

This romantic track from the movie ‘Baaghi’ highlights Armaan Malik's melodious voice, complemented by Amaal Mallik's brilliant composition. It's a favourite for those who admire the Amaal-Armaan duo, presenting a simple yet beautiful composition that serves as an ideal expression of love.