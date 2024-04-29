Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi To Reprise Their Roles For 'Bloodhounds' Season 2? Here's What We Know

Last year, the gripping crime action K-Drama ‘Bloodhounds’ captivated a large audience all across the globe. And for many months, fans of the show were asking for another season, and it looks like the makers are here to fulfil their wishes.
As per latest developments, Netflix has officially announced the renewal of ‘Bloodhounds’ for a second season. This news comes amidst eager anticipation from fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite actors to the screen, ready to confront evil once again.
As per a report by Sports Seoul on April 29, while the show has been greenlit for a Season 2, it’s stated that lead actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, will too be reprising their roles. Additionally, filming for the forthcoming season is slated to commence in the latter half of this year.
Responding to the report, a representative of Netflix stated, “We are discussing it positively, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”
Adapted from a webtoon, ‘Bloodhounds’ is an action-packed noir series that follows the journey of two individuals delving into the dangerous realm of loan sharks in search of wealth, only to find themselves ensnared in a sinister web of darker forces. Woo Do-hwan’s Geon-woo is a determined boxer, who enters the world of loan sharks to pay off his heavy debts. He, along with his friend Lee Sang-yi’s Woo-jin, joins forces with a compassionate moneylender in a mission to bring down the notorious loan shark.
Season 1 of ‘Bloodhounds’ amassed an impressive 27.97 million viewing hours within three days of its release, quickly claiming the second spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) section. It later ascended to the top spot, leading the chart.
Now, with the confirmation of Season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the two actors and their dynamic bromance and thrilling action.