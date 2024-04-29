Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi To Reprise Their Roles For 'Bloodhounds' Season 2? Here's What We Know

Adapted from a webtoon, ‘Bloodhounds’ is an action-packed noir series that follows the journey of two individuals delving into the dangerous realm of loan sharks in search of wealth, only to find themselves ensnared in a sinister web of darker forces. Woo Do-hwan’s Geon-woo is a determined boxer, who enters the world of loan sharks to pay off his heavy debts. He, along with his friend Lee Sang-yi’s Woo-jin, joins forces with a compassionate moneylender in a mission to bring down the notorious loan shark.