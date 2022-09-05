Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

With Five Titles In Venice, Iranian Filmmakers Give A Glimpse Of Their Resilience

The constant arrests and impediments of its filmmakers hasn't stopped Iranian cinema from soaring to greater heights. After the showcase of Iranian cinema at Berlin, Cannes and Karlovy Vary, Venice has five films from the country, two of which are in competition, reports Variety.

Iranian Film 'No Bears'
Iranian Film 'No Bears' filmaffinity

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 6:33 pm

The constant arrests and impediments of its filmmakers hasn't stopped Iranian cinema from soaring to greater heights.

After the showcase of Iranian cinema at Berlin, Cannes and Karlovy Vary, Venice has five films from the country, two of which are in competition, reports Variety.

What's more? Leila Hatami, star of Cannes festival jurist Asghar Farhadi's 'A Separation', is a member of Venice's main jury panel.

"We have never received so many submissions from Iran, and many of them are good," says Venice chief Alberto Barbera, quoted by Variety.

He notes that "the paradox is that this is happening at a time when the Iranian regime is among the most rigidly conservative and repressive in the world," and is responding to uprisings sparked by the country's harsh economic conditions by re-incarcerating directors such as Jafar Panahi, whose latest film "No Bears" launches from Venice, fellow dissident filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, and others "who try to freely express their opposing points of view."

According to Variety, Barbera calls Panahi's 'No Bears', which interweaves two parallel stories where the lovers face hidden obstacles, including the force of Iranian superstition and the country's power dynamics, "his best film in a decade," noting that "it's not a political film. It's actually a romance."

Panahi and Rasoulof in a statement issued at the fest from Tehran's Evin prison said the "hope of creating again" is a "reason for existence." They also underlined that "independent cinema reflects its own times. It draws inspiration from society. And cannot be indifferent to it."

"Somehow there is more potential in suffering," says Iranian auteur Vahid Jalilvand, speaking from Tehran, whose third feature 'Beyond the Wall' premieres in competition at Venice. His first two films, 'Wednesday, May 9' and 'No Date, No Signature', previously played in the fest's Horizons sidebar.

Related stories

Stars Sizzle At The Venice Film Festival 2022

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional As 'The Whale' Gets 6-Minute Standing Ovation In Venice

Timothee Chalamet's 'Bones And All' Gets 8.5-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice

Tags

Art & Entertainment Venice Film Festival Venice Iranian Cinema Iranian Filmmaker Berlin Fashion Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Leila Hatami No Bears Movie Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro