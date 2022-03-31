Will Smith Refused To Leave The Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chis Rock after the latter joked about his wife’s medical condition, at the Oscars, was asked to leave by the organisers. However, according to The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, it seems that the actor refused to leave after the incident.



According to reports, the academy’s board of governors met on Wednesday to talk about the consequences of Smith’s actions and sought to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the group’s standards of conduct, stated a report in The Indian Express.



The officials noted that the disciplinary action for Smith could range from suspension, expulsion or other sanctions. “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently,” the academy clarified. However, the details of how he was asked to leave were not given.



At the awards, several stars such as Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry conversed with Smith.

As things continue to unfurl, according to the academy, Smith has the right to defend himself in a written response. The board will meet again on April 18. The academy has also condemned Smith’s actions. “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event,” the academy said.



Smith also took to social media to apologise to the academy as well as Rock for his actions but also added that he doesn’t find jokes on his wife’s medical condition funny.

