Will Kartik Aaryan Reunite With Sara Ali Khan On The Silver Screen? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Kartik opened up about his equation with Sara and he would love to share the same screen with the actress.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Photo: Instagram
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly dating while shooting for their movie 'Love Aaj Kal'. The movie released in 2020. Their relationship didn't last long and they had to part ways. Even after their breakup, Kartik and Sara have maintained a cordial relationship. In an interview, Kartik opened up about his equation with Sara and said that he would love to share the same screen with the actress.

In an interview with Zoom, when Kartik was asked if he would ever work again with Sara Ali Khan in a film, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor said, "Yes, why not?” He also added that a lot of their fan clubs want them to reunite and he is hopeful that it will happen in the future. The actor said that if there is a script that both of them like, then he would love to collaborate with Sara. ''And I hope she also loves that,” he added.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Photo: Instagram
In the same interview, Kartik was also asked about his picture with Sara in Ganapati Pooja that went viral on social media. In the pic, Kartik and Sara were seen posing with Manish Malhotra, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Fans of Sara and Kartik were happy to see the reunion of the ex-flames. While talking about it, he said, “Main itna vocal nahi hota hu in sab cheezon me (I refrain from getting vocal about all these things).''

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion'. He is playing India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the sports drama. Kartik has gone through a massive physical transformation for his character. He is playing a soldier, boxer, and a wrestler. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is all set to hit the screens on June 14.

