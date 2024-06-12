Will Kartik Aaryan Reunite With Sara Ali Khan On The Silver Screen? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

In an interview with Zoom, when Kartik was asked if he would ever work again with Sara Ali Khan in a film, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor said, "Yes, why not?” He also added that a lot of their fan clubs want them to reunite and he is hopeful that it will happen in the future. The actor said that if there is a script that both of them like, then he would love to collaborate with Sara. ''And I hope she also loves that,” he added.