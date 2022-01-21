Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Why Reputations Don’t Bother Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

The Popular Filmmaker Subhash Ghai explains the importance of casting and getting the right actor for his onscreen characters, despite their reputation or the experience in the industry.

Why Reputations Don’t Bother Filmmaker Subhash Ghai
The film '36 Farmhouse' will start streaming on Zee5 today (January 21). -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:59 am

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been making films for more than three decades, and so one of the first things, he ensures before he starts is shooting is getting his cast right, even if it means he doesn’t want to work with a big actor.

always believe that casting is second most important process after having a good script in hand. I am always very particular in casting stars or no stars. For me whether known or unknown actors, both will do but they have to be good actors who suit the role,” says Ghai, who will be making his debut on the OTT as a writer and a producer with the upcoming film ’36 Farmhouse’.

Related stories

Avoiding Stereotypes: How Sanjay Mishra Has Managed To Act For Nearly 30 Years!

The ‘Old-School’ Charm of Subhash Ghai; How Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra Fulfilled Their Dreams

Sanjay Mishra: ‘Office Office’ Would Have Been Bigger Had It Released On OTT

“Then writing the dialogues also becomes easy and effective and thus the performances on screen. You will be proud of performances of each actor in ‘36 Farmhouse’. Just take my word for it,” he adds.

A family comic drama, ’36 Farmhouse’ is a comedy-thriller which at its core, it is a satire on the dichotomy between the class difference that exists between the rich and the poor. It follows a father-son pair of migrant workers who on the way back to their native village during the pandemic shutdown find jobs at a lavish farmhouse owned by a rich lady. Their thoughts turn to petty theft. However, they find themselves in a murder mystery scenario.

The theme is that some steal for need and some steal for greed. Audience today is looking for comedy and entertainment and that they are not looking for issues or murders. They see criminals on television every day. With this intention we created ’36 Farmhouse’ as a family entertainment, which has everything – murder mystery, comedy and family drama,” he had said in an interview with Variety earlier.

The film starring Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz and Ashwini Kalsekar, starts streaming on Zee5 today (January 21).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Director Singer
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Mohsin Khan Files Complaint After Receiving Threatening Messages To Change His Name

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

In Honour Of Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 3 Of His Productions To Be Released On OTT

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East