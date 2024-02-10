When Nora Fatehi Fell Down While On Roller-Blades, Cried 'Like A Baby'

She shared an incident where she was on roller-blades and was tied with a rope to her waist and Vidyut being tied at the other end of the rope.

She said, "I fell down while on roller-blades. Now, there was a rope which was tied to both Vidyut and I. Vidyut was in the front navigation on roller-blades, and I was at the back. Suddenly, I lost balance and fell down. However, Vidyut being in the front did not realise that I had fallen down. So, he kept moving ahead and I was dragged by him through the rope."