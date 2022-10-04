When ‘Maja Ma’ Actor Srishti Shrivastava Received Compliments From Madhuri Dixit For Her Dance Skills

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, who has worked in films such as ‘Gully Boy', ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, will now be seen sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Prime Video’s ‘Maja Ma’. The actor says that she has created some lifetime memories while shooting with her and compliments too.

Sharing one such anecdote while shooting with Madhuri, the actor says that there are many beautiful memories with her but the one thing that stayed with her is how the dancing diva complimented Sristhi for her dance moves.

“We had several but I have kept it in boxes but one I remember very well. When we started our Garba sequence, ma'am had shot for a bit and I was just standing there and rehearsing the step. She just looked at me and said ‘ hey you dance so well’ and at that time I didn’t know how to react so yeah this is one of the most special moments because coming from her was a big deal for me and then we had a blast together on set.,” she tells Outlook.



The story of the film revolves around a Gujarati family where a middle-aged couple with a son and a daughter live peacefully. When the couple decides to arrange for their son's marriage to an NRI family, a deep, dark secret gets revealed about the woman of the house. The story starts with how the family deals with the scandal, their son's marriage, which is on the verge of breaking up, and society.



Srishti is playing the on-screen daughter of Madhuri in the film directed by Anand Tiwari.



In one of her previous interviews, Srishti shared how Madhuri did her make-up. "Before the camera rolls, Anand (Tiwari, director) said to me that I am sweating and my face is looking oily, so I needed to do a little touch-up. Then I was like, "Damn! Now what? Madhuri ji was sitting next to me, and she just quickly held my face and did the make-up touch-up, and said, 'Now it is looking fine!'"



The film also stars Barkha Singh, Gajaraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Rajit Kapoor, and releases on Prime Video on October 6.