Watch: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa Shares Heart-Warming Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan

Niddhi Tapadiaa, who is rumoured to be dating Prithvi Shaw, had a fan-girl moment when she met Shah Rukh Khan and spoke to him at length.

Instagram
Nidhhi Tapadiaa with Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned for his unmatched acting prowess, charm, and infectious smile, Shah Rukh Khan commands a global fan following numbering in the millions across the globe. Particularly adored by his female fans, encountering him in person is a ‘dream come true’ moment for many.

Such happened recently with Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa, who is the rumoured girlfriend of cricketer Prithvi Shaw. She had the opportunity to meet the superstar at KKR and DC’s match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The actor warmly gave her a hug and the two engaged in a lengthy conversation. The actress-model shared a video of the encounter, showcasing her fan-girl excitement. In true romantic fashion, she accompanied the clip with the song ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ from SRK’s movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ playing in the background.

From the video itself, it’s evident how enchanted she was by his warmth and affection. She captioned the post, “@iamsrk Main Agar Kahoon Tumsa Haseen Kaynaat Mein Nai Hai Kahin!” Additionally, she dropped a comment expressing her gratitude, “Thank you for this moment.”

Take a look at the adorable moment shared between the two:

The post received an outpouring of comments from her followers. One commented, “Girl casually living our dreams.” Another expressed, “The way he hugs and then keeps his hand on the head as a gesture of respect to the young ones... we have so much to learn from him.” A third one stated, “He’s the man every woman needs in her life.” One more called Niddhi a “lucky girl,” and added, “pichle janam kuch toh acha kiya hai (must’ve done something nice in your previous life.)” Another chimed in, stating, “How does it feel to be god’s favorite?”

Meanwhile on the work front, King Khan will start filming for his next in June. He will reportedly share the screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The title is titled ‘King’ and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

