In the video, Aamir mentions that he has learned much more from Ira. He said, “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years.”The video has left fans emotional. It has fetched over 3K likes. Nupur Shikhare left a couple of heart emojis in the comments. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “What a blessed daddy you have, Ira.” A second fan mentioned, “And may your brother Junaid top get some blessings too. His film needs to be screened, not banned! Father's Day greetings to your lovely dad.” A third fan wrote, “This is so precious.”