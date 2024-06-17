Art & Entertainment

Watch: Aamir Khan Gets Emotional Singing 'Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja' For Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare At Their Wedding

On Father's Day, Ira Khan shared an unseen video of her father - Aamir Khan - singing at her wedding. The emotional video has gone viral on social media.

Instagram
Aamir Khan singing at Ira Khan's wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As the world celebrated Father’s Day yesterday, Ira Khan also took the opportunity to wish her father – Aamir Khan. She shared an unseen video of the actor singing at her wedding. The video featured Aamir breaking down as he sang for her daughter, and Ira was also seen getting emotional seeing her father break down.

In a video shared by Ira Khan on her Instagram, the video shows Aamir Khan singing for her and Nupur Shikhare at their sangeet night which was held at the Udaipur wedding. The video shows Aamir talking fondly about Ira. He mentions how Ira grew up faster than him. Aamir is seen singing ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ and ‘Aa Chalke Tujhe’ with Kiran Rao and their son Azad over the harmonium. For the final song, the actor sings ‘Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja’. He is seen getting emotional as he sings and even Ira and Nupur also tear up. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Take a look at the video shared by Ira Khan here.

In the video, Aamir mentions that he has learned much more from Ira. He said, “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years.”The video has left fans emotional. It has fetched over 3K likes. Nupur Shikhare left a couple of heart emojis in the comments. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “What a blessed daddy you have, Ira.” A second fan mentioned, “And may your brother Junaid top get some blessings too. His film needs to be screened, not banned! Father's Day greetings to your lovely dad.” A third fan wrote, “This is so precious.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in January after dating each other for long. The couple had two weddings – one in Mumbai, the other in Udaipur.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 5 Dead, Over 25 Injured; 'Situation Serious', Says Official
  2. Four Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
  3. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  4. 5 Dead After Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri; Rescue Op On
  5. 'My Entry Has Begun': Late TN CM Jayalaithaa's Confidant Sasikala Announces Re-entry To AIADMK
Entertainment News
  1. Digangana Suryavanshi Rubbishes Cheating Allegation By 'Showstopper' Makers, Files Defamation Case
  2. Watch: Aamir Khan Gets Emotional Singing 'Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja' For Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare At Their Wedding
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'
Sports News
  1. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 1st WODI: Mandhana, Spinners Star In Massive Win - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8: Learn Team India's Opponents, Dates, Timings, Venues - Check Full List
  4. Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024: Coach Serhiy Rebrov Says People Back Home Want His Side To Show The 'Spirit Of UKR'
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s
World News
  1. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
  2. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  3. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
  4. Indian National, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Khalistani Extremist Pannun, Extradited To US
  5. The Unsung Indian Worker
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s