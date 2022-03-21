Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Requests Haryana CM To Stop Showing ‘The Kashmir Files’ For Free

‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to be screened for free in Haryana and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has requested politicians to respect creative business.

Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:58 pm

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who directed ‘The Kashmir Files’ has shared a poster and requested the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the screening of his latest film in Rewari. Director was referring to the free screening scheduled to be held on Sunday evening. It has been reportedly organized by the district chief of a group called Panchnand.

Agnihotri specified in his tweet that showing the film in the open and for free is a criminal offence. Sharing a poster for the movie screening, he tweeted, "Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner (sic)."

The poster also has the faces of former MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas and young leader Mukesh Kapdiwas. Randhir Singh is a BJP leader. The poster also mentioned that the screening will be held at 6:30 pm on Sunday (March 20) in Swarna Jayanti Parkin Model Town, Rewari. The extent of their involvement in the screening is unknown.

‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theatres on March 11. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, among others. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The movie has earned ₹141 crore worldwide in nine days of the release. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. It has also received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

