Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri: Rather Than Calling Best Kannada Director, Let’s Start Calling Best Indian Director Of Kannada Language

Watch Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spreading the message of uniting the film industry as he went on the stage to present an award at an award function.

Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 9:31 pm

Vivek Agnihotri has always presented his voice to count the Indian film industry as one as a whole putting down all the regional barriers and which is well reflected in his film and his life. While the director always makes sure to spread it among the audience, one such effort was seen from his side when he went to the stage of SIIMA to present the award for the Best Debut Director.

Taking to his social media, Vivek posted a video in which he can be seen presenting an award to Shankar guru for Kannada-language action-comedy drama film, ‘Badava Rascal’ while he took the mic to add his words to the winning director to call it as Indian debutant director rather saying best debutant director. He further added that we should stop distinguishing Kannada and Telugu, and work as we are all Indian filmmakers.

He further jotted down the caption saying, “It was an honour to give always Best Debut Director award to @dir_shankarguru for #BadavaRascal at #SIIMA2022 ‘Rather than calling as best Kannada/Telugu director, let’s start calling best Indian Director of Kannada language’. This is what I believe. Listen (sic).”

Agnihotri as a director has always presented his views fearlessly in front of the world. While his thought of uniting the film industry and pushing down the approach of regional cinema is quite fair and visionary indeed, he also makes sure to admit it in front of millions with his open heart.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood The Kashmir Files Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Kashmir Files Filmmaker Film Film Director Film Producer Vivek Agnihotri Mumbai Bombay India
