Vivek Agnihotri: Rather Than Calling Best Kannada Director, Let’s Start Calling Best Indian Director Of Kannada Language

Vivek Agnihotri has always presented his voice to count the Indian film industry as one as a whole putting down all the regional barriers and which is well reflected in his film and his life. While the director always makes sure to spread it among the audience, one such effort was seen from his side when he went to the stage of SIIMA to present the award for the Best Debut Director.

Taking to his social media, Vivek posted a video in which he can be seen presenting an award to Shankar guru for Kannada-language action-comedy drama film, ‘Badava Rascal’ while he took the mic to add his words to the winning director to call it as Indian debutant director rather saying best debutant director. He further added that we should stop distinguishing Kannada and Telugu, and work as we are all Indian filmmakers.

He further jotted down the caption saying, “It was an honour to give always Best Debut Director award to @dir_shankarguru for #BadavaRascal at #SIIMA2022 ‘Rather than calling as best Kannada/Telugu director, let’s start calling best Indian Director of Kannada language’. This is what I believe. Listen (sic).”

It was an honour to give always Best Debut Director award to @dir_shankarguru for #BadavaRascal at #SIIMA2022

“Rather than calling as best Kannada/Telugu director, let’s start calling best Indian Director of Kannada language”.

This is what I believe. Listen. pic.twitter.com/iDooPPdZ1y — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 11, 2022

Agnihotri as a director has always presented his views fearlessly in front of the world. While his thought of uniting the film industry and pushing down the approach of regional cinema is quite fair and visionary indeed, he also makes sure to admit it in front of millions with his open heart.