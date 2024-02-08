Vishal Bhardwaj: Independent Filmmakers Have Grown But Producers Missing

The enigmatic greys of a Kashmir winter in 'Haider', the many tones of black in 'Maqbool' -- with such visual poetry where each note stands out, Vishal Bhardwaj's cinema has never shouted 'independent' but subtly stood out from the movies of his time.

Not hyper-realistic in its treatment, it is Bhardwaj's visual poetry that makes the thematic essence pull in reality at its most profound.