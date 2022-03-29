Vinayakan Finally Apologises For His #MeToo Comments

Tamil and Malayalam actor, Vinayakan has got himself embroiled in a controversy. The actor reportedly made some very sexist comments at a public event recently which doesn’t seem to have gone down too well with his fans. In fact, a complaint against the actor has been filed for his remarks.

Talking at a promotional event for his film 'Oruthee' starring actress Navya Nair in the lead, Vinayakan said that he didn’t know the meaning of the #MeToo movement and that it meant asking for women for her consent to have sex, he would continue to do so. He also made an inappropriate comment at a woman journalist which has greatly angered his fans.

“What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me,” he had said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

However, he recently took to Facebook to clarify his stand. He requested his fans to not take his comments personally and said that his comments were not targeted at any one person. “Hi everyone. During the ‘Oruthee’ promotional event I used a certain language that one of the journalists (sister) found derogatory. It was not at all targeted on a personal level and I sincerely apologize for the comments made by me on that day that would have caused her inconvenience. Vinayakan (sic)."

However, the post is no longer available.

On the work front, Vinayakan will be seen playing the antagonist in Vikram-starrer ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ directed by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon. The film is a spy thriller and has been produced by Ondraga Entertainment. The film also stars ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Parthiepan and Divyadarshini in important roles.