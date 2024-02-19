Vikrant Massey Slams Actors Whose Priority Is To Make Reels, Praises Farhan Akhtar: Acting Is Everything For Me

Actor Vikrant Massey has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time. He started his career in TV before moving to films. He has recently been grabbing attention following the widespread love and recognition of his film ‘12th Fail’. Clearly, with his length of career, he has worked with a diverse array of actors.
During a recent interview with Samdish Bhatia, the actor mentioned how he has come across unprofessional actors several times, who focus on making reels on set instead of doing on the job.
Vikrant said, “We see it very often. Some actors come on set and their first priority is to make reels. I won’t drop their name but that person knows and that person got to know about it there and then so my purpose was solved at that time. I say things on the face and I don’t have anything apart from my work. I love my job and acting is everything for me.”
He further lauded Farhan Akhtar and how one should aspire to be like him. Vikrant added, “I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On Dil Dhadakne Do set, he was acting, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film, but when he would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and lines of other people. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then you should be ashamed.”
Coming to ‘12th Fail’, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it emerged to be a sleeper hit. Made on a modest budget of Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 70 crore worldwide apart from getting widespread acclaim. The film went on to bag five awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor (Critics) for Vikrant.