Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Vikram Bhatt's 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' To Release In July

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's next directorial 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' starring actor Akshay Oberoi will hit the cinemas on July 15.

Vikram Bhatt Instagram/ @vikrampbhatt

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:57 pm

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on May 31 said that his film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’, starring actor Akshay Oberoi, will release in the cinemas on July 15.  The film is produced by K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt’s Studio Virtual Worlds, touted to be India’s first LED virtual production studio.  

Vikram Bhatt – best known for horror films such as 'Raaz' franchise and '1920' – unveiled the motion poster of the movie and release date of 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' in an Instagram post.

“#JudaaHokebhi A labour of love! So much gratitude - the wordsmith me fails at words (sic),” the filmmaker captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)

Vikram Bhatt’s uncle-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is serving as a mentor in the movie.

‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ also features actress Aindrita Ray, who has previously starred in Kannada films such as 'Manasaare' and ‘Bhajarangi’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

