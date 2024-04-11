Vijay Deverakonda Denies Filing Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting His Latest Film ‘Family Star’

It was recently reported that actor Vijay Deverakonda has filed a police complaint against those trolling or posting negative reviews of his latest film, ‘Family Star’. However, Vijay has now clarified that the reports are not true, and he hasn't filed any police complaint. He denied any truth to such claims.
Film reporter Haricharan Pudipeddi took to his X handle on Wednesday to share a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Vijay. In the screenshot, Haricharan shared a tweet that claims Vijay has filed a police complaint against trolls of ‘Family Star’. The tweet featured a picture of Vijay and the police at a press conference. When asked if the picture is correct, Vijay replied, “Nope.” He then added that it is an old picture, from “Covid times.”
In fact, earlier, a picture of a man posing with some cops and showing a document, was doing the rounds. In the caption, it was claimed that he's a member of Vijay's team, and has filed a police complaint, on behalf of Vijay. Well, now it is clear that there is no truth to the claims.
Coming to ‘Family Star’, the film is directed by Parasuram Petla, and marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s cast also includes Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.
Produced by Dil Raju, the multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) released in theatres on April 5. It has earned ₹16 crore at the domestic box office in the first five days.