‘Family Star’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur’s Film Witnessed Further Dip

With ‘Family Star’ raking in around Rs 11 crore in three days of release, the film is Vijay Deverakonda’s lowest opening weekend ever at the box office. The actor last starred with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ‘Kushi’, which opened to almost three times more at the box office, and earned Rs 15.25 crore on its first day alone. In just two days, the film had already crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone. As for his 2022 Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’, starring Ananya Panday, the film made Rs 23 crore in only two days after opening with a collection of Rs 15.95 crore on day one.