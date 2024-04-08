‘Family Star’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur’s Film Witnessed Further Dip

‘Family Star’, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres on April 5, 2024. However, due to average reviews despite a great anticipation, the film’s third-day earnings were below than expected. The film, on Day 1 (First Friday), collected Rs 5.75 crore, and followed it up with Rs 3.2 crore on Day 2 (First Saturday): Rs 3.2 crore. Albeit, on Day 3 (First Sunday), the film minted Rs 3 crore, taking the film overall earning to around Rs 11.95 crore, according to a Sacnilk report.
Coming to both the Telugu and Tamil versions, the film’s overall occupancy rates were 269,43% and 19.83%, respectively. Despite the weekend and no major releases at the box office, the film did not manage to draw in many viewers. Vijay and Mrunal’s film had its US premiere on April 4, a day prior to its release in India. Albeit, the film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.
Advertisement
With ‘Family Star’ raking in around Rs 11 crore in three days of release, the film is Vijay Deverakonda’s lowest opening weekend ever at the box office. The actor last starred with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ‘Kushi’, which opened to almost three times more at the box office, and earned Rs 15.25 crore on its first day alone. In just two days, the film had already crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone. As for his 2022 Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’, starring Ananya Panday, the film made Rs 23 crore in only two days after opening with a collection of Rs 15.95 crore on day one.
Advertisement
As for Vijay and Mrunal, the two have shared screen space for the first time in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star’, which also has Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, the film has a cameo by Divyansha Kaushik in key roles.
‘Family Star’ tells the story of Govardhan, a devout family guy, who is not scared to initiate conflict in order to preserve his family’s dignity. But his life changes when he meets Indhu and falls in love with her. Ahead of the film’s release, the Censor Board had recommended five edits in the film.