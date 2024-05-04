Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Director Ravi Kiran Kola And Dil Raju For A Rural Action Drama

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after stars of the Tollywood industry. He has now teamed up with director Ravi Kiran Kola and producer Dil Raju for his next. On Saturday, Ravi announced it on social media. The movie will be produced by Dil Raju. Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet. The film is said to be a high-octane rural action drama. The collaboration looks exciting and we can't wait to watch Deverakonda in an action mode after a long time. His last action flick was 'Liger' where he played a boxer. The movie tanked at the box office.
Taking to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) Ravi Karan Kola shared a picture with Vijay Devarakonda and producer Dil Raju and wrote, "It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu. #SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time (sic)."
Vijay was seen in a black tee and a skull cap while Ravi was in a yellow and black checkered shirt and Dil Raju was in a yellow T-shirt.
For those unaware, Ravi Kiran Kola is known for his work on films like 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru' and he also did the screenplay for 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.'
The release date and the cast of the upcoming film are yet to be announced. It marks Deverakonda and Ravi's first film together.
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the 'Family Star,' which also starred Mrunal Thakur opposite him. The family entertainer was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film received mixed reviews despite hype and promotions. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.