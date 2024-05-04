Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Director Ravi Kiran Kola And Dil Raju For A Rural Action Drama

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after stars of the Tollywood industry. He has now teamed up with director Ravi Kiran Kola and producer Dil Raju for his next. On Saturday, Ravi announced it on social media. The movie will be produced by Dil Raju. Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet. The film is said to be a high-octane rural action drama. The collaboration looks exciting and we can't wait to watch Deverakonda in an action mode after a long time. His last action flick was 'Liger' where he played a boxer. The movie tanked at the box office.