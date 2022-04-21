Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Launched

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s untitled film with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana has begun production. The makers have released pics from the first day on sets.

Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Launched
Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 2:03 pm

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to come together for a film. There had been reports around the same since the past few days and fans of both the actors had been super excited to see the two of them come together onscreen. Now, the makers of the film have taken to social media to share pictures from the ‘mahurat’ of the movie.

Deverakonda along with other crew members can be seen in the pictures that have gone viral all over social media. Have a look:

The makers of the film have yet not revealed the name of the movie, and it is still going with the tentative name VD11. The film promises to be a family entertainer and will be directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana. The music for the film will be given by composer Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Deverakonda and Prabhu had worked together previously in the film ‘Mahanati’ (2018).

On the work front, Prabhu is now preoccupied with the release of ‘Yashoda'. The new-age thriller, directed by filmmakers Hari and Harish, would be Prabhu's first pan-India film. Her item number in the pan-India release ‘Pushpa’ became a roaring success all over the country.

Besides ‘Yashoda’, Prabhu also wrapped up the production on filmmaker Gunasekhar's next film ‘Shaakuntalam’ in August last year. The film will also be ready for release soon. Prabhu's filmography also includes the Tamil period rom-com ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which shall be coming out later.

Deverakonda, on the other hand, is busy completing ‘Liger’ under the direction of filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The film will also see actress Ananya Panday opposite Devarakonda. Boxer Mike Tyson will also be making his Bollywood debut with the film. ‘Liger’ is said to be releasing on August 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Film Telugu Movies Telugu Film Industry Telugu Films Telugu Actors Telugu Movie Telugu Industry Upcoming Telugu Movie Vijay Deverekonda Vijay Devarkonda Samantha Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hyderabad India
