Vidisha Srivastava's Summer Skincare Remedy: 'Buttermilk For Face Cleansing, Sea Salt Scrub'

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, a.k.a Anita Bhabi from ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has shared her summer skincare routine, revealing that she uses buttermilk for cleansing her face.

Instagram
Vidisha Srivastava Photo: Instagram
Summer is a wonderful time when we can bask in the sunshine, explore the outdoors, and indulge in much-needed rest and relaxation. However, while the season may bring countless joys, it can also present some unique skincare challenges. With increased exposure to sunlight and higher humidity levels, our skin requires extra attention and care during this time.

Speaking about how she keeps her skin healthy, glowing and hydrated in summers, Vidisha shares: “During the summer, it is important to protect your skin from the harmful effects of increased UV rays. Your skin can develop dark spots or long-term skincare issues if you are not cautious. One of my favourite facial scrubs is mixing two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil. This simple yet effective scrub helps to brighten and cleanse the skin.”

“I use it at least twice a week to get rid of extra oil and dirt, which leaves my skin feeling renewed and refreshed. I prefer using buttermilk when cleansing my face after a long day in the sun. Buttermilk not only relieves burning skin but also has inherent bleaching qualities that help to lighten tan lines. These tips ensure clear, healthy skin during the blazing summer heat. I encourage you to try them out and have a joyful, radiant summer,” she added.

The show airs on &TV.

