Vidisha Srivastava's Summer Skincare Remedy: 'Buttermilk For Face Cleansing, Sea Salt Scrub'

Speaking about how she keeps her skin healthy, glowing and hydrated in summers, Vidisha shares: “During the summer, it is important to protect your skin from the harmful effects of increased UV rays. Your skin can develop dark spots or long-term skincare issues if you are not cautious. One of my favourite facial scrubs is mixing two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil. This simple yet effective scrub helps to brighten and cleanse the skin.”