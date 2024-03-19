Vicky Kaushal Was 'Happy' To Do A Cameo In Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', Reveals How He Secured The Role

“My father, Sham Kaushal, was working on ‘Dunki,’ and because Sukhi [Vicky’s character] had that fire sequence, my father asked Hirani who was playing the part. He wanted to know ‘Mujhe kisko jalaana hai? (Whom do I light on fire?).’ So Hirani said he wanted somebody like Vicky, but did not offer it to me because he thought it was a small role. When my dad came home, I asked him how the meeting went. He recounted the [interaction with Hirani] and I said, ‘Really?’ The very next day I called Raju sir and told him if it had to be somebody like me, then why not me? I landed up in his office that very day and said yes without even listening to the script. The first time I saw the full film was during the screening. I only knew my part,” the actor went on to elaborate.