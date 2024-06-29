Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know

Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reports claim that they are in a huge debt, sold off their office space and also had laid off 80 per cent of their staff. Though Vashu Bhagnani has refuted the claims, there have been claims of non-payment of dues by some of the workers, directors, actors and technicians. As per a report in PTI, Vashu owes a huge amount of money to Akshay Kumar’s 'Mission Raniganj' director Tinu Desai. Recently, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari revealed that payments of workers who worked on films like 'Mission Raniganj', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are also pending.