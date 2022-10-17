Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Varun Dhawan Turns Into A Fierce Werewolf In New Poster For 'Bhediya'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channeled his inner werewolf in the just released poster of his upcoming horror comedy 'Bhediya'.

Varun Dhawan in ‘Bhediya’
Varun Dhawan in ‘Bhediya’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 11:07 am

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channeled his inner werewolf in the just released poster of his upcoming horror comedy 'Bhediya'. 

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared the first poster from the film. 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Featuring Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

'Bhediya' is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films present the film which is slated to release on November 25.

