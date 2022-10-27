Vaibhav Modi On OTT Censorship: If The Choice Of 'How Far' Is Left To The Creator And The Consumer, That’ll Be True Democratisation Of Content

The debate on whether or not the content on OTT should be censored has been going on for many years now. But with OTT becoming a staple in the past couple of years, the reach of the content on digital platforms has grown manifold. While on one end it’s being considered a breach of a filmmaker’s right to creation, there are others who think censorship is a must to maintain the sanctity of India’s culture. Who’s right, and who’s wrong is a topic that can be debated for hours.

Talking about the same, Vaibhav Modi, Founder-Director, Victor Tango Entertainment says, “OTT is a medium of viewer’s customised choice. The viewer gets to decide when, where, what and how she consumes content. If the choice of 'how far' is left to the creator and the consumer, that will be true democratisation of content.”

“Self-regulation at the creator’s end is an added filter that brings in control over measured usage of sensitive language, visuals and opinions. As a writer-producer, I pride myself in exercising that right like a responsibility,” adds Modi.

For the unversed, Victor Tango Entertainment is a content powerhouse with a stellar repertoire spanning across scripted series, non-scripted format shows, branded content, feature films, etc. Named after the initials of the founders Vaibhav Modi and Tabassum Modi, Victor Tango Entertainment has gone on to build profitable content businesses through producing original content, live events, collaborations and adaptations of published works for screen.