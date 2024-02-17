In a conversation with iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, Usher was asked a lot of questions about his halftime show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The singer was also asked questions about Justin Bieber. He spoke about how he had asked Bieber to join him for the show. However, the ‘Baby’ singer did not oblige. Speaking about it, Usher said, “It didn’t work out with Justin. I honour and recognize that my brother, I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now. And I understand that.”