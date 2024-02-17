Usher blew his fans away when he took the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Fans expected to see him share the stage with Justin Bieber. But that did not happen. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about why Bieber did not join him on the stage.
In a conversation with iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, Usher was asked a lot of questions about his halftime show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The singer was also asked questions about Justin Bieber. He spoke about how he had asked Bieber to join him for the show. However, the ‘Baby’ singer did not oblige. Speaking about it, Usher said, “It didn’t work out with Justin. I honour and recognize that my brother, I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now. And I understand that.”
While the much-anticipated collaboration did not take place at the Super Bowl, Usher hinted at the possibility of a future collaboration. He continued, “But, we did have a brief conversation. We’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that. It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously.”
Although Bieber did not join Usher, he watched his performance at the Allegiant Stadium. He watched the performance with his wife, Hailey Bieber. He also watched Ludacris, Lil Jon, will.i.am, and Alicia Keys as they made appearances throughout the show. He took to his Instagram to congratulate Usher for his phenomenal performance. He wrote, “LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART.”
Usher and Justin Bieber have collaborated on songs at the start of Bieber’s career.