Following his spectacular halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, celebrations for Usher aren’t over. PEOPLE confirmed that the ‘Yeah!’ crooner and his long-time girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, officially became a married couple in Las Vegas on February 11.
A representative, on behalf of Usher, told PEOPLE, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”
After the big football event, the couple was spotted together in the city. The R&B singer, donned in a white fur coat over a black tuxedo, was captured in photos wearing a gold band on his left ring finger, while the music executive sported an all-white pantsuit with an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket, and wide-leg pants. Both looked dashing.
Melody Willis-Williams, the president of Vegas Weddings, where the couple said their vows, extended her best wishes for the pair in a statement to PEOPLE. “Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”
In an interview earlier this week, the Grammy winner discussed his relationship with Goicoechea. “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner; of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are. We have obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. You know what I'm saying?... I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect,” he stated.
Rumours of the two dating initially surfaced when they were spotted together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday bash in June 2019. The couple then celebrated the arrival of their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, and later welcomed their son, Sire Castrello, the following year.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!