In an interview earlier this week, the Grammy winner discussed his relationship with Goicoechea. “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner; of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are. We have obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. You know what I'm saying?... I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect,” he stated.