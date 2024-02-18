Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh Team Up For 'Love Dose 2.0'

Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again collaborated with the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for the upcoming international music single ‘Love Dose 2.0’.

In 2014, Honey Singh had picked Urvashi to be the face of his blockbuster song 'Love Dose'.

Now, the ‘Brown Rang’ fame singer took to social media and made the announcement of his collaboration with Urvashi.